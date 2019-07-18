As Workday (WDAY) Market Value Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.51 Million; Davidson D A & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $436,800

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 18,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, up from 44,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $217.28. About 489,619 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,315 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 428,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $131.83. About 877,823 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 15,005 shares to 87,744 shares, valued at $40.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 350 shares. Bb&T holds 2,461 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Partners Limited Partnership owns 23,204 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 14,719 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Century Inc owns 727,172 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H & has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,200 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Company invested in 3,299 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 0.71% stake. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co has 0.6% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 9,983 shares. Moreover, Sfe Inv Counsel has 0.37% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 361,348 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Utd Finance Advisers Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 18,084 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 376,020 shares. 9,396 were reported by Profund Advsr.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 14,952 shares to 84,021 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Svcs stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Braun Stacey Assocs holds 117,700 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Com Oh holds 1.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 14,356 shares. Miles reported 7,737 shares. 11,468 are held by Cullinan Assocs Inc. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.73 million shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com reported 87,844 shares stake. Wallington Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 2.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Appleton Partners Ma invested 1.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Arbor Inv Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,824 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 684,040 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 828,280 shares. Jolley Asset Management Lc has 0.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,786 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Matrix Asset Advsrs invested in 3.37% or 160,916 shares.

