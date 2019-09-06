As Workday (WDAY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Geode Capital Management Increased Holding; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined While King Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $105.00 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 231,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.36M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 310,188 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 11.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54 million, down from 15.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 1.61M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2.29 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.28M shares. Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 1,200 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 285,768 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 329,425 were accumulated by United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 108,353 shares. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 7,350 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 365,717 were reported by Hilton Capital Mgmt Llc. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 390,341 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 166,288 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 1.35% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Reilly Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). King Street Mgmt Lp owns 11.30 million shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. On Monday, May 20 the insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $297.15M for 23.94 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.