As Workday (WDAY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Banbury Partners Raised Stake; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Cut by $8.55 Million Its Stake

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.97. About 1.64 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 139,994 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why First Solar, Guardant Health, and Tempur Sealy International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy sees outperformance in North America – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML digs into hardlines retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.64 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.60M shares to 4.70M shares, valued at $117.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 204,188 shares to 230,662 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,919 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

