As Workday (WDAY) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ironwood Investment Management Has Trimmed by $324,480 Its Stake; Point72 Asset Management LP Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) Decreased by $469,900 as Stock Value Declined

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $219.23. About 1.04M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $171.59. About 1.32M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Liability stated it has 2,331 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Automobile Association has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 141,900 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 299 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 0.01% or 3,700 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 126,275 shares. Aspiriant Llc holds 0.08% or 7,241 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.03% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Hmi Cap holds 19.64% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Artisan Partners Partnership has 0.9% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 4,411 were reported by Bluecrest. Amer Intl Group Incorporated has 1,668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Millennium Management holds 0.06% or 288,921 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.38M shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $139.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 807,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 sales for $4.66 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Stankey Michael A. sold $296,776 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 1,800 shares. Another trade for 911 shares valued at $150,233 was made by DUFFIELD DAVID A on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $197,523 was bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M. Dermetzis Petros sold $570,465 worth of stock or 3,461 shares. Shares for $996,435 were sold by Sisco Robynne. $254,729 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Shaughnessy James P on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLTH, WDAY, NOW – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Workday Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Workday (WDAY) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 29, 2018. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Smaller Cloud Stocks That Have Plenty of Potential – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Workday (WDAY) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.