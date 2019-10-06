As Workday (WDAY) Market Valuation Declined, Suntrust Banks Has Raised Its Position by $323,900; Lincluden Management LTD Upped Its Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Stock Value Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc. (LOW) by 59.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 12,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 32,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 20,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 4.32 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 1,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 14,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 13,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 1.62 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell Fincl Bank holds 0.09% or 3,825 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 14,759 shares. Whitnell holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 61,497 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 4,035 are owned by Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Front Barnett Assoc Llc owns 174,685 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset invested 0.42% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hudock Gru Lc accumulated 921 shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 628,210 shares. Rmb Management Limited Com holds 0.35% or 135,974 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 750,943 shares. Cadence National Bank Na holds 0.93% or 23,769 shares. Water Island Ltd Llc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Davis R M has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept stated it has 2,200 shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) by 16,365 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $32.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 6,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,295 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 12,840 shares to 28,632 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,139 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

