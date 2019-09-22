As Workday (WDAY) Market Valuation Declined, Duquesne Family Office Has Cut Position; Columbia Asset Management Holding in General Mills (GIS) Cut as Share Value Rose

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 32,515 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 38,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 6.14 million shares traded or 52.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 30,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 493,787 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.51M, down from 524,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.97. About 2.13M shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $379.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,716 shares to 41,926 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Financial Bank And accumulated 13,239 shares. Frontier Invest accumulated 300,844 shares. 3,962 are owned by Northrock Prtn Lc. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc holds 1,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 0.12% or 18,376 shares. Sky Investment Grp Ltd Liability holds 82,041 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. 52,263 are held by Pennsylvania Trust Comm. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Connors Investor Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 156,580 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.27% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fcg Limited Co invested in 4,308 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clark Estates Inc owns 90,000 shares. Saturna Corporation reported 300,488 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 21,877 shares. Spark Lc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,142 shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $700.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 65,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 2,420 shares in its portfolio. Pension Serv holds 0.13% or 189,118 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 95 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa reported 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 0.02% stake. 239 were reported by Glenmede Na. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 24,793 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 435,298 shares. Millennium Management Llc invested in 147,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma invested in 6,850 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Covington Capital, California-based fund reported 465 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.