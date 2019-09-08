As Workday (WDAY) Market Valuation Declined, Bares Capital Management Decreased Stake by $17.44 Million; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder P2 Capital Partners Lowered Position as Valuation Declined

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 340,268 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 90,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.23 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 1.44M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.12M shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $125.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.52 million for 16.65 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16,800 shares to 105,650 shares, valued at $30.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Despegar.Com Corp by 278,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 856,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Palo Alto Networks Is Lifting the Cybersecurity Industry – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mizuho Securities Starts Workday (WDAY) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday gains bull on ‘game-changer’ products – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in September – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Vital Data: Ulta, Workday and Shopify – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

