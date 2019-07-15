As Workday (Put) (WDAY) Stock Rose, Jane Street Group Lifted Its Stake; Lathrop Investment Management Upped Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Value Declined

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 45,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,934 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 123,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.79 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (Put) (WDAY) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 1.69M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWO) by 284,766 shares to 81,603 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 60,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,401 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Cloud Stocks to Buy for July – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workday: Great Company, But I Think I’ll Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday’s Less Obvious Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 28, 2019 : WDAY, HEI, YY, RAMP, NXGN, ESEA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,210 were reported by Advsr Asset Management. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 236,305 shares stake. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,502 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,422 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 613,936 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kistler owns 212 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Co invested in 3,519 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,081 shares. Cls Invs Ltd reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co stated it has 139,990 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 0.01% stake. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0.01% or 13,051 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 19,366 shares to 163,852 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,895 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “I’m Buying More Of This Unloved High-Yield Stock… – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.