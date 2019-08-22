As Workday Com (WDAY) Stock Declined, Holder Crossvault Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Lsv Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in United Continental Holdings (UAL)

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $190.92. About 1.37 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 268,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 4.75 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378.92 million, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 1.67M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS RESOLVED NETWORK CONNECTIVITY ISSUE IN DATA CENTER; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Capacity Growth 4.5% to 5.5%; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER UNIT REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 2.0 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United; 27/04/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact Expected from United Airlines’ Term Loan Re-pricing; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO to Skip Bonus, Chairman Is Stepping Aside; 13/03/2018 – UAL SEES 1Q TOTAL CAPACITY 3.5%-4%, SAW 3.5%-4.5%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY CASM Ex-Items 10.01 Cents to 10.11 Cents; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Capacity Up 3.5%-4%; Had Seen Up 3.5%-4.5%; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 168,435 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Glynn Capital Management Llc has 181,106 shares for 6.46% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 306 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 16,261 shares stake. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 19 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.64% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Etrade Cap Ltd holds 6,658 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Avalon Limited has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dana Inv Advsrs has invested 0.22% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Parkwood Limited Com holds 1,914 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 15,138 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Lc accumulated 7,503 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Limited Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 250 shares. Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Cap Lc has invested 0.19% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% or 237,637 shares. North Star Mngmt stated it has 380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 476,844 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Fifth Third Savings Bank has 816 shares. Pitcairn owns 3,772 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 38,905 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.03% or 8,958 shares in its portfolio. 466,907 are held by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd. 57,151 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2,677 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. by 671,802 shares to 216,893 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

