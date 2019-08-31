As Workday Cl A (WDAY) Stock Price Declined, Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined While Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Holding by $324.52 Million

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (WDAY) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 148,118 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.57M, up from 139,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 8.14 million shares traded or 377.65% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 9,526 shares to 86,249 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 59,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,040 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc Ord Shs.