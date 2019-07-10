As Woodwardinc (WWD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Cut Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $5.33 Million as Market Value Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22 million, down from 15,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $31.53 during the last trading session, reaching $2019.83. About 4.18 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (WWD) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,520 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 48,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Woodwardinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.3. About 165,945 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Woodward (WWD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sabre Corporation (SABR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Woodward, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 21st – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.44M for 24.63 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $12.25 million activity. Another trade for 7,600 shares valued at $669,128 was sold by COHN JOHN D. $1.26 million worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares were sold by Preiss Chad Robert. Sega Ronald M had sold 4,200 shares worth $382,326 on Tuesday, February 12. $542,895 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.07% or 15,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 3,177 are held by Caprock Grp Inc. Regions Finance Corp reported 13,124 shares. Stifel Corporation has 9,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Com holds 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 6,277 shares. 17,188 are held by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Dupont Cap Management Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 9,505 shares. Quantbot LP reported 1,300 shares stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 220 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 35,300 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Macquarie Grp Inc invested 0.06% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Crawford Counsel Inc reported 159,481 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 4,634 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.64 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kcm Advsr Llc invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradition Llc reported 137 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Biondo Invest Advsr Llc owns 1,864 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 1.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 300 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corp. Meyer Handelman holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,784 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 2.04% stake. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,847 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank holds 664 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Temasek (Private) owns 35,153 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,299 shares. 1,242 were reported by Cutter Brokerage Inc. C V Starr accumulated 1,500 shares.