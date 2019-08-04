As Woodwardinc (WWD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Lowered Its Stake; Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Schlumberger (SLB) Stake by $1.77 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (WWD) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 45,520 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 48,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Woodwardinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 596,692 shares traded or 23.33% up from the average. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 41,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 133,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, up from 92,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 4.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $72.68 million for 23.47 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.43% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. Sega Ronald M sold $382,326 worth of stock. Preiss Chad Robert had sold 14,000 shares worth $1.26M on Monday, February 4. $187,096 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Tuesday, February 12.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,395 shares to 12,762 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,925 shares, and cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

