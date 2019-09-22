As Woodward (WWD) Valuation Rose, Brant Point Investment Management Has Boosted by $1.13 Million Its Position; As Teradyne Com (TER) Valuation Rose, Holder Winslow Asset Management Decreased by $1.25 Million Its Position

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 193,987 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (TER) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 26,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 272,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.07 million, down from 299,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 1.91M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 223,322 shares to 245,448 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (Put) (NYSE:SERV) by 39,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Woodward Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Woodward (WWD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend Nasdaq:WWD – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: Woodward (WWD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 74,000 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Svcs Automobile Association reported 10,121 shares. Wealthquest invested 0.13% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Anchor Advsrs invested 1.94% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Associated Banc holds 0.57% or 91,723 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 2,238 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Oh has 0.16% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 124,679 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 374,646 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 3,246 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 8,703 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 144,016 shares. Advent Intl Ma reported 182,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 2,342 shares.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.97M for 20.79 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Communication holds 9,196 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 18,666 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 10,803 are held by Us Financial Bank De. Schroder Inv has 9,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated holds 17.35 million shares. Art Advsr Lc holds 48,900 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Herald Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 28,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Glenmede Comm Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 475 are owned by Covington Cap Management.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Due 2029 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments’ New Charger IC to Aid Electronics Space – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teradyne to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Teradyne’s (NASDAQ:TER) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.