As Woodward (WWD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $605,360; Ota Financial Group LP Maintains Stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 5,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1,816 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 7,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $108.94. About 163,331 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. It closed at $11.23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 36,718 shares to 28,083 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Corporate & Income Opp (PTY) by 17,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,932 shares, and cut its stake in Great Elm Capital Corp.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33 million for 21.11 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 220 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0% stake. Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 4,098 shares. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd reported 1.87% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 2,526 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 6,200 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,150 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp stated it has 9,278 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pier Cap Ltd Com holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 68,268 shares. 118,084 were reported by Nordea Mngmt. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 9,016 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 21 shares. Wealthquest Corp invested in 0.13% or 3,000 shares. Graybill Bartz Assoc stated it has 30,360 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings.