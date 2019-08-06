As Woodward (WWD) Stock Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Position; As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Share Value Declined, Mai Wealth Advisors Raised by $911,694 Its Position

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by 834.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 21,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 24,307 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Charles Schwab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 13.71 million shares traded or 53.55% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (WWD) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 180,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 125,965 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, down from 306,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 699,393 shares traded or 43.55% up from the average. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.28 million activity. $382,326 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Sega Ronald M. Shares for $187,096 were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88M shares to 7.96 million shares, valued at $429.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 86,961 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 5.16M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 15,000 shares. 3,586 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Snyder Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 829,272 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 33,686 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 6,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 4,634 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Incorporated Wi reported 1.23M shares. Sei Invests reported 38,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pier Cap Ltd reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Mitchell Capital Mngmt Co invested in 1.01% or 30,105 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 72,734 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 886,068 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 21,545 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Mercantile Co has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 14,277 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Communication accumulated 720,075 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 805,750 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 82,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Douglass Winthrop Lc accumulated 5,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barrett Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 12,792 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Cipher LP has invested 0.93% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 100,992 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Llc. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc reported 19,965 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 4.08M shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management holds 2,070 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 12,391 shares to 283,976 shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 5,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,844 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $115,250 activity.

