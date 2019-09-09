As Woodward (WWD) Stock Rose, Gotham Asset Management Upped Position; Professional Advisory Services Boosted Holding in Capital One Financial (COF) as Market Valuation Declined

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 39,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 203,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 163,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 1.59M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 175.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 10,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 16,558 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 6,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 296,824 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,950 shares. Asset owns 2,591 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 676,947 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 42,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc holds 20,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 9,844 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Snyder Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 829,272 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 13 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 159,481 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 101,653 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr stated it has 4,314 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 268,336 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 248,052 shares to 54,375 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 168,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,958 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence State Bank Na has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 27,353 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance has invested 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). South Dakota Council holds 89,898 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has invested 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 764,707 shares. Assetmark accumulated 0.03% or 34,230 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has invested 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Lc has 0.12% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 585,082 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 460,000 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 216,438 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 414,618 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 59,685 shares to 135,358 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,995 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

