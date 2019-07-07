As Woodward (WWD) Stock Price Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased by $12.15 Million Its Stake; Holder Private Management Group Raised Iteris (ITI) Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (WWD) by 37.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 129,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01 million, down from 340,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.17. About 472,754 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Iteris Inc (ITI) by 106.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 99,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 93,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Iteris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 80,060 shares traded. Iteris, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ITI) has risen 4.22% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ITI News: 09/04/2018 – Iteris Appoints Pierre-André Rebeyrat as Vice Pres, Pdt Management for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 17/05/2018 – ITERIS INC – ON MAY 15, BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD FROM 6 TO 7 INDIVIDUALS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – ITERIS INC – AWARDED A TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATIO WAVE 2 TRAFFIC ENGINEERING INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Utah DOT Adds HERE Traffic Data to lteris Performance Measurement Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Iteris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITI); 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses Iteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Iteris Announces Laura Siegal Joining Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – NAU Country Insurance Company Expands Iteris ClearAg Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Utah DOT Adds HERE Traffic Data to Iteris Performance Measurement Platform

More notable recent Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Iteris Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Iteris (ITI) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Iteris Delivers Connected Communities Infrastructure with Cisco Support – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Iteris (ITI) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.43M for 25.04 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $12.25 million activity. $1.14M worth of stock was sold by GENDRON THOMAS A on Tuesday, January 29. COHN JOHN D had sold 7,600 shares worth $669,128. Preiss Chad Robert also sold $1.26M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) on Monday, February 4. The insider Sega Ronald M sold 4,200 shares worth $382,326.

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Woodward declares $0.1625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 21st – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Woodward (WWD) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WWD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.