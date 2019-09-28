As Woodward (WWD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Axiom International Investors Has Decreased by $3.17 Million Its Holding; As Albemarle (ALB) Share Value Declined, Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Lifted Stake

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 53,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 342,290 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 606.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,617 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 4,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.67M shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33M for 20.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,150 are held by Teton Advisors Inc. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 16,377 shares. Fred Alger, a New York-based fund reported 4,812 shares. Ameritas invested in 22,049 shares. 6,927 were accumulated by Tower Research Limited (Trc). Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 3,500 shares. 5,254 are held by Bankshares Of The West. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 20,469 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 3,863 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 79,724 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Shell Asset reported 13,573 shares. Black Creek Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 138,350 shares to 150,510 shares, valued at $27.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 121,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.