As Woodward (WWD) Stock Price Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Upped Its Position by $2.47 Million; As Mylan N V (MYL) Shares Declined, Viking Global Investors LP Increased by $46.29 Million Its Stake

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 85.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 3.58M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.55M, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 6.35M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS ‘INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS’ ON EPIPEN DEVICE; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN GETS INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM DOJ OVER TAA COMPLIANCE; 15/05/2018 – GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLEN.NS – GRANT OF SUBSTITUTION AND SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF GENERIC SERETIDE ACCUHALER IN DENMARK; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals From the European Commission and TGA Australia for Biosimilar Insulin Glargine Semglee; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS FDA CONFIRMS THAT EPIPEN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 158,050 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 131,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $108.24. About 390,144 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Woodward Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Woodward Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Woodward Inc (WWD) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.96 million activity. $187,096 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman. $382,326 worth of stock was sold by Sega Ronald M on Tuesday, February 12.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 281,256 shares to 635,736 shares, valued at $90.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 377,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).