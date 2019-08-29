As Woodward (WWD) Shares Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Cut Stake; Great Point Partners Position In Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Was Has Raised

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 172,424 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (WWD) by 59.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 623,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 417,950 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.66 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $106.95. About 132,767 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

