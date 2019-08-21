As Woodward (WWD) Share Price Rose, Bank Of The West Has Cut Position by $493,876; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Trimmed Position by $3.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 5,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $105.01. About 32,188 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 73,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.58M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 482,831 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Woodward, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:WWD) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Woodward (WWD) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Woodward (WWD) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 10,236 shares to 57,773 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 5,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls accumulated 0.02% or 3,588 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 91,179 shares. Northern reported 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Black Creek Inv Mgmt holds 850,357 shares. Glenmede Na owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 7,000 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,710 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 620,471 were reported by Ameriprise Fin. Strs Ohio reported 8,400 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Eagle Asset has 0.65% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Rockland Tru holds 7,950 shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 15,000 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 23,772 shares to 62,703 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 45,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).