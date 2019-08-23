As Woodward (WWD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bank Of The West Trimmed Position by $493,876; Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Market Value Declined While Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 5,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $105.97. About 31,119 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 9,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 45,042 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 35,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 636,149 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q REV. $15.53B, EST. $15.12B; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51,935 shares to 324,739 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Pembroke Mngmt Limited has 158,050 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 7,601 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 4,935 shares. Natixis reported 2,446 shares stake. 189,265 are owned by Parametric Port Associate. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 9,844 shares. Teton Inc reported 6,050 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 16,558 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 13,988 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 289,298 shares. Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 13,124 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 147 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 17,672 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Com reported 15,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Daiwa Securities Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Stratos Wealth Prns invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Kistler has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Eastern Savings Bank reported 16,110 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,864 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has 28,233 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 1.11 million were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. 410 are owned by Atwood And Palmer. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc has invested 0.79% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 131,370 shares stake. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 109,202 shares.