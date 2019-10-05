As Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stock Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Cut Stake by $471,987; Rogers Communications (RCI) Share Value Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Cut Its Holding

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 17,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 660,119 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, down from 677,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 431,861 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barron’s; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Gross Margin Expansion of 50-90 Basis Points; 07/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN UPON RETIREMENT OF TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 8,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 441,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.69 million, down from 450,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 754,218 shares traded or 86.98% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,871 shares to 46,554 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 65,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.70 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WWW’s profit will be $55.85M for 10.91 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,580 shares to 125,614 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 135,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $279,200 activity.