As Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Share Price Declined, Aristotle Capital Boston Boosted by $466,290 Its Stake; Woodmont Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4130.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 8,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 8,461 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $286.76. About 573,900 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 17,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 154,716 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 137,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 254,816 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Gross Margin Expansion of 50-90 Basis Points; 04/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Size of Board Reduced to 10 Seats From 11; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 23,747 shares to 408,772 shares, valued at $28.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,530 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold WWW shares while 73 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 77.71 million shares or 2.82% less from 79.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,660 shares. Everence Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 13,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 33,100 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited has invested 0.02% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co holds 256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 36,848 shares. Amer Grp Inc owns 65,673 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Moreover, Quantitative Investment Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 12,797 shares. 2,762 are owned by Ls Inv Advisors Llc. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 52,932 shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 3.00 million shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1.34M shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 29,626 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $279,200 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd owns 0.86% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2.94M shares. Meristem Family Wealth stated it has 1,263 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 296,763 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Caprock Group owns 19,587 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.12% or 57,451 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,077 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.23% or 3,867 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,452 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 944 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 0.55% or 8,461 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sfmg Llc holds 2,439 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cahill Financial Advsrs Incorporated has 3,977 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Ma invested in 1.15% or 344,277 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 4,081 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 10,660 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD) by 20,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

