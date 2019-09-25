As Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Market Value Declined, Phocas Financial Has Trimmed Stake by $3.70 Million; Gm Advisory Group Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lifted as Share Value Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 46.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 136,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 159,470 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, down from 296,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 937,265 shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Gross Margin Expansion of 50-90 Basis Points; 07/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN UPON RETIREMENT OF TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.01; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.24 BLN TO $2.32 BLN; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE RAISES YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Factors Drive People to Sign Up for a Streaming Service – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “Big Disney Competitor Makes a Major Deal with Comcast – International Business Times” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town & Country Commercial Bank Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com holds 0.59% or 9,138 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Company Ltd stated it has 1.05 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.47% or 418,475 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Inc has 131,473 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas accumulated 2.81% or 170,923 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lincoln Corp owns 24,687 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 1,700 are owned by Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard Cap Mgmt accumulated 207,590 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.18% or 4,211 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 586,359 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii (Prn) by 17,770 shares to 292,260 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Main Holdings by 146,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,499 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $279,200 activity.

Analysts await Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WWW’s profit will be $55.86 million for 11.20 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold WWW shares while 73 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 77.71 million shares or 2.82% less from 79.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 36,347 shares. 25,829 are owned by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 808,975 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com reported 0.02% stake. Contravisory Mgmt accumulated 3,906 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 465,307 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 134,546 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc owns 52,932 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 87,742 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advisors LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Connable Office reported 0.05% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Nordea Inv Management reported 0.02% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). 9,440 were accumulated by Community Gru Ltd. Campbell And Invest Adviser Lc holds 36,676 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).