As Wolverine World Wide Com (WWW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Has Increased Holding; Enbridge (ENB) Position Held by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc Com (WWW) by 89.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 56,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,512 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 62,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 475,869 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 5.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 04/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q-End Inventory Down 18.5%; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.24M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.65 million, up from 8.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 2.64 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Here Is Why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Is a Strong Buy Ahead of Earnings – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: Double Your Savings With These 3 Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge delays start of Mainline open season – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Enbridge Analyst Sees Risks In Pipeline Projects, Downgrades Stock – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 2.48 million shares to 9.36 million shares, valued at $309.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

More notable recent Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Under Armour Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Attributes Make Up A Good Mobile Bank – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 74,990 shares to 10,848 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MERC) by 73,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,703 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $75,528 activity. BOROMISA JEFFREY M also bought $279,200 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares.

