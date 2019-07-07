As Wns Holdings (WNS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Franco Nevada (FNV) Market Value Rose While U S Global Investors Has Upped Stake

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 14858.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 22,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,438 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 517,688 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (WNS) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 12,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,684 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 77,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 120,178 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,053 shares to 106,965 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods by 16,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Medical Group Inc.