As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stock Value Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Boosted Position by $620,444; Star Group LP (SGU) Share Price Rose While Bandera Partners Cut Its Position

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 104.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 10,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 20,550 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 10,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.39. About 129,715 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 508,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 19,075 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,817 shares to 178,564 shares, valued at $43.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:BEDU) ROE Of 10% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Days To Buy Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Increases Total Commitment for Bahamas Hurricane Relief to $2 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold SGU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 17.44 million shares or 3.05% more from 16.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 2,310 shares. Central Securities has invested 0.85% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Ameriprise reported 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 0.01% or 979,901 shares in its portfolio. 39,505 are held by Citadel Limited Company. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) or 61,534 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 31,275 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc reported 5,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 34,792 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 10,800 shares. Prudential reported 0% stake. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd has 1.05% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Alberta Management reported 11,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 15,774 shares.