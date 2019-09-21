As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stock Rose, Pier Capital Lowered Holding by $657,260; Fulton Bank Raised Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $304,416 as Stock Price Declined

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 4,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 36,444 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 31,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.95M shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 11,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 128,927 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, down from 140,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 138,039 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,666 shares to 26,640 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,640 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VIMAX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 488,838 are held by Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Com. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 956,962 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Motco reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The California-based Bender Robert & Associate has invested 2.33% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Putnam Invests Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,329 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 405,000 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 428,807 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Golub Ltd Co reported 3.32% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.03% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 74,345 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 12,215 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 73,347 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 11,625 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 13,930 shares to 69,042 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 41,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic Nv.