As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stock Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Raised by $1.16 Million Its Holding; Wedbush Securities Continues to Hold Holding in New Residential (NRZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in New Residential (NRZ) by 67.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 39,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,622 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 58,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in New Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 2.11 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 120,010 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 39,925 shares to 79,090 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,546 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. Sloves Andrew had bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14. The insider Saltzman David bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139.

