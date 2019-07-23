As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stock Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted Its Position by $1.16 Million; As Boeing Co Com Com (BA) Market Value Declined, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lifted by $546,735 Its Holding

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (BA) by 205% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,135 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 4.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 169,393 shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,225 shares to 53,035 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 314,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (NYSE:GME) by 30,300 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.