As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Lowered by $942,393 Its Position; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Stake In Logmein (LOGM) Was Has Raised

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 17,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 198,992 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 216,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 167,919 shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 72,967 shares. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 286,309 shares. 31,955 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors L P. Citigroup owns 18,340 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 9,375 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 70,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0% stake. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 12,400 shares. King Luther Management holds 0.31% or 507,143 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater LP has 10,431 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd has 20,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 493,748 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $55.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 12,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,496 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agilent Launches eSight, Expands Cell Analysis Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HP (HPQ) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LogMeIn: A Company Without A Business Moat – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Athene Holding’s (NYSE:ATH) 23% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Capri Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:CPRI) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:NCLH) 16% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:AXS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 117,839 shares to 209,823 shares, valued at $26.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 35,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).