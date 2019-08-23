As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Share Price Rose, Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Position by $343,016 as Stock Value Declined

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 6,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 45,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 96,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, down from 127,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 101,871 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 42,800 shares to 307,600 shares, valued at $22.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 25,565 shares to 222,646 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

