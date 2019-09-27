As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Market Value Rose, Clough Capital Partners LP Has Raised by $3.81 Million Its Holding; Raging Capital Management Maintains Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO)

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 104,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 408,508 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.19M, up from 303,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 323,768 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 44.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 64,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 209,047 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.38M, up from 144,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 118,479 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 103,250 shares to 327,230 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Incom by 98,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,700 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

