As Wns Holdings LTD (Ads) (WNS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Navellier & Associates Has Cut Holding by $1.66 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Upped Position

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd. (Ads) (WNS) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 28,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 15,231 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $902,000, down from 43,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd. (Ads) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 34,701 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 30,591 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, up from 26,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $220.34. About 384,407 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl stated it has 1.46% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc invested in 0.47% or 1.93 million shares. Violich Capital Mgmt reported 15,990 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont reported 61,672 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.48% or 3,383 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Central Financial Bank owns 19,356 shares. Tcw Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 15,425 shares. Oakbrook Limited owns 14,050 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd Co owns 6,859 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co owns 25,930 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 76,500 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust has 0.63% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 22,772 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has 9,506 shares. National Pension Serv holds 494,284 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. by 1.40M shares to 3.23M shares, valued at $263.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (NYSE:PDM) by 580,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).