As Wns Hld Adr (WNS) Share Value Rose, Lazard Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.52 Million; As Celanese Corp. (CE) Valuation Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Decreased Its Holding by $1.42 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wns Hld Adr (WNS) by 311.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 66,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 87,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 21,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Hld Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 83,470 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 41,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.04 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytic (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,078 shares to 190,351 shares, valued at $25.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co/The by 10,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,694 shares, and cut its stake in Ishr Exp Tech (IGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 68,410 shares. International Gp owns 50,415 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.03% or 1.35M shares. M&T Bank stated it has 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 1,132 were reported by Cwm Lc. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tcw Gp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 41,997 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors owns 3,351 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny reported 68,933 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 22,352 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.04% or 972,531 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 552,704 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% or 133,029 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 11,200 shares.