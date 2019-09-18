As Wix Com (WIX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Trimmed Position; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $742,302

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Wix Com (WIX) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 32,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346.71M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Wix Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $122.78. About 219,088 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 22,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 72,691 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 95,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 22.85M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,739 shares to 144,760 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.77 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.