As Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut by $1.42 Million Its Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Signalpoint Asset Management Has Upped Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $120.51. About 221,133 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 2.66 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks to keep ramping up innovation – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Should Investors Expect When Starbucks Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks expands delivery in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Management stated it has 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 66,034 are owned by Churchill Mgmt. Mirae Asset Limited owns 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 362,656 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs, a New York-based fund reported 103,063 shares. Holderness Investments Com has 0.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Trust Comm Of Toledo Na Oh owns 23,281 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa accumulated 0.04% or 2,400 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp reported 48,031 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Company accumulated 13,345 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Van Eck Associate holds 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 75,336 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1.51M were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 1.05 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 1,523 shares. Korea Inv stated it has 14,900 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited reported 20,690 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 16,529 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 8,898 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Quantbot Techs LP has 0.28% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 29 are owned by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 21,490 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Com has 1,775 shares. Spark Invest Limited accumulated 5,904 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Wix.com Stock Rose 10.6% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I Bought Shares of Wix.com After 2018 Results – Nasdaq” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 ‘Strong Buy’ Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares to 449,298 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 76,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).