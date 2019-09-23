As Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Rose, Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered Holding; Kbc Group Nv Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Cut by $13.14 Million

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 305,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 3.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.75M, down from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 3.77 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $121.68. About 85,922 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 76,320 shares to 547,746 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why I Bought Shares of Wix.com After 2018 Results – Nasdaq” published on March 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Teases All-Time Highs, but Here Are 2 Stocks You Can Buy Cheap – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank reported 590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And holds 238,218 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 48,670 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 4,929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 10,035 shares. Bamco Incorporated has 1.12% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.97M shares. Franklin Resource Inc owns 577,317 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 1,300 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,442 shares. Amer Century holds 26,516 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 11,440 shares. Spark Ltd Com invested in 5,904 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 114,904 shares or 1.13% of the stock.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can Biosimilars Be The Next Growth Driver For Pfizer? – Forbes” published on August 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,350 shares. 121,114 were accumulated by Convergence Ltd Com. Stephens Ar owns 459,822 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 1.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.79M shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Co Ca stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Callahan Advsr Ltd Company holds 2.35% or 302,540 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Comm Va stated it has 4.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Numerixs Techs accumulated 0.51% or 41,056 shares. Mathes Co Incorporated reported 17,500 shares. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0.93% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Botty Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 19,471 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 35,659 were reported by Green Square Capital Limited Com. Confluence Investment Mngmt Llc holds 1.58% or 2.28 million shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 60,679 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 5,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.