As Wix.Com (WIX) Shares Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.42 Million; Shareholder American International Group Has Upped Aqua America (WTR) Holding

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 66,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 421,508 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, up from 355,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 23,994 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $122.32. About 30,366 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 4,956 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Benedict Advsrs Inc has 1.29% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Trust Of Vermont reported 1,500 shares stake. Qci Asset Mgmt accumulated 625 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 14,187 shares. Metropolitan Life Com has 61,555 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 12,355 are held by Aldebaran Finance. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 35,730 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 570 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 90,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 72,235 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.09% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability owns 320 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg Shrs (NYSE:MKC) by 2,228 shares to 48,361 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 5,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,531 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 130,116 shares. Quantbot LP invested in 19,771 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,300 shares. Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Corp holds 238,218 shares. Oppenheimer Co has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 1,700 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 11,440 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs LP reported 17,288 shares. Brown Advisory holds 1,629 shares. Pier Capital Llc stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Adirondack Tru reported 0.01% stake. Numerixs Technology reported 1,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Com reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 47,397 shares.

