As Wix.Com (WIX) Shares Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.42 Million Its Holding; Howe & Rusling Cut Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Stock Price Declined

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 33,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 196,212 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, down from 230,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 1.58 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.45. About 296,530 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 13,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated accumulated 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Baillie Gifford And accumulated 2.44M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 307,112 shares. Riverhead Ltd Com reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Com reported 0.09% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 205,148 shares. 153 were reported by Tci Wealth Inc. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10,035 shares. White Elm Lc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 26,609 shares. Soroban Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.2% or 562,439 shares. Steadfast Limited Partnership owns 1.68M shares. 300,294 were accumulated by Valinor Management Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares to 449,298 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.96 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

