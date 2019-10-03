As Wix.Com (WIX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Cut Position; Btc Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $1.44 Million as Shares Rose

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 453.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,636 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 1,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $229.9. About 620,283 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 299,685 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 134 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,400 shares. 20,582 were reported by Stock Yards Retail Bank Co. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.32% or 313,226 shares in its portfolio. Security National accumulated 616 shares. 407,754 are owned by Strs Ohio. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Maple Capital Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 3,915 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Com reported 4,583 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Com invested in 1,792 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25 shares. Central Commercial Bank And Trust Comm holds 0.89% or 19,356 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 10,194 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd reported 3,174 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,415 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Latest Short Seller Targets – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces definitive agreement to acquire Meade Pipeline Co LLC – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Renewable Power Industry Just Breathed a Collective Sigh of Relief – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,608 shares to 74,336 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 40,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,752 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cqs Cayman LP reported 54,565 shares. Aristeia Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 13,875 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 112,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Coatue owns 177,904 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Lc reported 116,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 0% or 100 shares. Jefferies Group Lc has 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). British Columbia Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 7,600 shares. Moreover, Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Com accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 630 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Mcf Advsrs owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 63 shares. 1,150 were reported by Security Natl Co. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,761 shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Wix.com Stock Gained 11% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why I Bought Shares of Wix.com After 2018 Results – Nasdaq” published on March 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Earnings: Free Cash Flow Is Surging – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 76,320 shares to 547,746 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Apyx Medical Corp..