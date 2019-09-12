As Wix.Com (WIX) Share Value Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Holding; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Spectrum Management Group Has Increased Stake

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 126,456 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 21,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 18,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $233.97. About 702,198 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,402 shares to 3,569 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Decatur Capital accumulated 68,445 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,634 shares. Pnc Financial Services has 0.89% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.35M shares. Moon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spc Fin holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,732 shares. Exchange Mngmt Inc reported 27,903 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Llc invested in 0.1% or 6,486 shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability owns 1,438 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 5,567 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 2.28% or 227,230 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 14,044 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.44% or 30,286 shares in its portfolio. Blume Capital Management reported 300 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,168 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc reported 34,709 shares stake. Amer Century reported 26,516 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 36 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 13,732 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has 4,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 52 shares. 7 were accumulated by Nine Masts. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,165 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 19,619 shares. Sylebra Limited stated it has 5.14% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Soroban Cap Lp holds 1.2% or 562,439 shares. Steadfast Cap Management Lp holds 3.18% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 1.68M shares. Coatue Mgmt Llc reported 0.21% stake. Comerica Bancorporation has 3,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 11,440 shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.