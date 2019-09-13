As Wix.Com (WIX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.42 Million Its Holding; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake Held by Aqr Capital Management Llc

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 227,267 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 42,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.05M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 653,292 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 10,289 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 150,000 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,375 shares. Pennsylvania-based Miller Investment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). British Columbia Investment holds 379,917 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 18,248 shares or 0.69% of the stock. D E Shaw And Com reported 7,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penobscot Invest Mgmt invested in 1.06% or 28,040 shares. Violich Cap Management invested in 43,963 shares or 2% of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 356,700 shares. Boston owns 2.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 27,846 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested in 0.52% or 254,222 shares. 8,278 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. California Employees Retirement System owns 3.40 million shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 638,725 shares to 67,726 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 4,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,915 shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Commerce Ma stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 20 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr owns 1,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 53 are held by Adirondack. Next Financial Inc reported 1,834 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 93 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 2,700 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc accumulated 1,601 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 123,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Soroban Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 1.2% or 562,439 shares. Signaturefd reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.