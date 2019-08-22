As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Valuation Rose, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Boosted by $60.16 Million Its Position; Haverford Financial Services Trimmed Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $371,300 as Share Value Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 69,916 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, down from 71,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.77. About 2.53 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35 million, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 317,636 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01M shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 130,855 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 2.47 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 52 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Citadel Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,444 shares. 1.63M are held by Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 16,882 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 0.01% or 289,848 shares. Amp Investors Limited reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 71,488 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Llc accumulated 1.84M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

