As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Valuation Rose, Concorde Asset Management Cut Stake; Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Upped Servicenow (NOW) Holding

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $268.07. About 435,023 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 6,943 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, down from 13,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $121.61. About 88,790 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $263.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 3,670 shares to 51,610 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 23,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,642 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 95,484 shares to 192,631 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 9,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.