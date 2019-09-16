As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Value Rose, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Cut Its Position by $54.02 Million; As Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Karpus Management Lifted Position

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82M, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 60,711 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 472,698 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 40,564 shares to 454,382 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 15,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,398 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muni Ny Int Dur Fd (MNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 33,196 shares. Lpl Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Webster Bancorporation N A holds 3,034 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld owns 78,189 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Shaker Fincl reported 0.44% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Sit Inv has invested 1.1% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 69,309 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Llp. Mariner Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 12,588 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Dakota Wealth reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Us Natl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,400 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 82,102 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $72.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 4.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63 were reported by Mcf Llc. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 14,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,810 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.37% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 212,641 shares stake. 1.50M are owned by Clearbridge. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 164,319 shares stake. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 1.32% or 1.79M shares. 7,230 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Company Limited. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 508 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 630 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 200 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 10,035 shares.