As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Rose, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Raised Its Holding; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lifted Its Stake in Littelfuse (LFUS) by $772,772 as Stock Value Declined

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 125.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,622 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 3,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $186.47. About 314,272 shares traded or 86.08% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $149.14. About 583,747 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Canada by 18,668 shares to 48,035 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 22,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,285 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Two Sigma Secs holds 1,131 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Com reported 150 shares stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 5,575 shares. Earnest Limited holds 0.92% or 530,445 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Capital Ltd Llc has 1.48% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 117,652 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 21,587 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Moreover, Logan has 0.34% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 30,216 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 14,517 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Summit Creek Lc has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 45,848 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma owns 0.03% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 358,036 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $124,871 activity. 67 shares were bought by GRILLO ANTHONY, worth $11,792. Cole Matthew sold $31,178 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Llc reported 32,162 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest holds 49,531 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Thornburg Investment Management Inc reported 88,288 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability reported 312,546 shares or 4.28% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Llc stated it has 1.84 million shares. Qs Investors Limited owns 3,249 shares. Sylebra Hk Limited owns 1.16 million shares for 8.28% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 1.49 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,500 shares. 7,720 were reported by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Voloridge holds 2,380 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01M shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.