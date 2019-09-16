As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Rose, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Cut Its Holding by $54.02 Million; As Neogenomics (NEO) Market Value Rose, Holder Alphaone Investment Services Cut Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 43.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 34,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 45,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 980,524 shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 472,698 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15 million for 133.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com, New York-based fund reported 26,495 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 134,353 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 144,756 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability stated it has 0.81% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). First Light Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.33M shares stake. Profund Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 11 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 57,041 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 130,597 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northern Tru accumulated 1.44 million shares. Wisconsin-based Artisan Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Victory Capital Management holds 59,760 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1,349 shares. 599,506 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoGenomics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Garmin Unveils NEO 2T Smart to Sustain Fitness Momentum – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NeoGenomics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 17,800 shares to 62,800 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 223,231 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd holds 2.17% or 459,398 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 682 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Ci owns 159,892 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Spark Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 5,904 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 255 shares. Granite Invest Partners Limited Company holds 0.13% or 16,529 shares. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.13% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Sg Americas Ltd owns 20,951 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 7,230 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc has 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 163,203 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Asset Management One holds 0.02% or 23,467 shares.