As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Rose, Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Cut Stake by $9.60 Million; Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $49.37 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 385,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,992 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.41 million, down from 896,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 1.24M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 833,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.69 million, down from 913,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.87. About 211,802 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 450,000 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $75.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 80,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, down 375.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 757,581 shares to 761,541 shares, valued at $35.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 100,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283.

